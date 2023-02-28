Watch CBS News
4 Ferraris stolen from service center on Long Island

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. - Police on Long Island are investigating a high-end car heist in Nassau County. 

Four Ferraris were stolen from the Ferrari of Long Island Service Center in Plainview. 

Police say three suspects broke in and grabbed key fobs Saturday night, then took off with the cars. 

The four Ferraris include a 2014 gray convertible, a 2016 blue convertible, a 2018 white two-door, and 2023 white two-door. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

