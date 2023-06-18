Monument honoring enslaved & free African ancestors unveiled at Elizabeth Juneteenth event

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- A monument was unveiled during a Juneteenth event in Elizabeth on Sunday.

The 313-Plus Monument is located at Snyder Academy on Caldwell Place. It honors the 313-plus enslaved and free African ancestors buried on the grounds of Siloam-Hope First Presbyterian Church.

The monument was designed by artist Sterling Brown.

"Well, this is 100 years in the making. I was trying to portray our ancestors in a respectful, not depressing kind of way. I wanted them to look at peace," Brown said.

The event also featured a parade with floats, performers, music and family fun.