Juneteenth NYC closes 3-day festival with march and concert in Prospect Park, Brooklyn

Juneteenth NYC ends with march and concert in Prospect Park

Juneteenth NYC ends with march and concert in Prospect Park

Juneteenth NYC ends with march and concert in Prospect Park

NEW YORK -- The three-day Juneteenth New York festival in Brooklyn closes out on Sunday, before Monday's federal holiday commemorates the end of slavery in America.

Juneteenth was first recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, but the festival has been going strong in Brooklyn for the last 14 years.

Sunday will feature a march through Prospect Park at 9 a.m. before a concert at the Nethermead area.

Saturday was a family fun day at Linden Park, where visitors enjoyed a day of music, dance, poetry and local vendors.

This year's theme, "Kaleidoscope of Black Culture," seeks to educate the Black community on its history while also changing the narrative of the devastating impact of slavery.

"Juneteenth is really about learning the deep down culture, supporting Black businesses and encouraging each other to grow within this space," said Athenia Rodney, CEO and founder of Juneteenth NYC.

Juneteenth marks the day the 1865 when people in Galveston, Texas received the news that slavery was abolished.

In addition to the festival in Prospect Park, there are also Juneteenth events happening in Paterson and Long Branch, New Jersey.