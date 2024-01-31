3 injured in crash near Columbia University

NEW YORK - Three people have been treated after a crash near Columbia University.

It happened just after noon Wednesday at 114th Street and Broadway.

The FDNY said it rushed three people to the hospital, and that two had serious injuries. All three are expected to survive.

Authorities said a BMW struck a small truck, and both jumped the curb. Two men in the truck, 50 and 63 were seriously injured.

The driver of the BMW was taken into custody, and charges are pending.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story.