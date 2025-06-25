Traffic on I-287 facing delays after roadway buckles in Morris County, N.J.

Traffic on I-287 in Morris County, New Jersey is facing delays after part of the roadway buckled Tuesday afternoon.

The state Department of Transportation announced the southbound lanes are closed at two locations for emergency repairs.

The right lane is closed at mile post 52.6, south of Route 23 in Riverdale. The left and center lanes are closed at mile post 49.3, after the Brook Valley Road Bridge in Montville.

The DOT said the bridge joints expanded and caused the roadway to buckle Tuesday. Crews had to shut down all southbound lanes for about an hour and a half.

Chopper 2 flew over the scene Wednesday morning, and traffic was backed up for the morning commute.

The DOT said it's unclear how long the repairs will take, and drivers are urged to slow down, move over and expect delays. CLICK HERE for real-time updates.

I-287 travels between Westchester County, New York and Middlesex County, New Jersey, going over the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, formerly known as the Tappan Zee. The impacted stretch is just south of Route 23.