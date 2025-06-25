Watch CBS News
Traffic on I-287 facing delays after roadway buckles in Morris County, N.J.

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.
I-287 lanes closed near Montville after pavement buckles
I-287 lanes closed near Montville after pavement buckles 01:01

Traffic on I-287 in Morris County, New Jersey is facing delays after part of the roadway buckled Tuesday afternoon. 

The state Department of Transportation announced the southbound lanes are closed at two locations for emergency repairs. 

The right lane is closed at mile post 52.6, south of Route 23 in Riverdale. The left and center lanes are closed at mile post 49.3, after the Brook Valley Road Bridge in Montville. 

chopper-am-daily-06-25-2025-hi-res-still.jpg
Traffic on I-287 in Morris County, New Jersey is facing delays after part of the roadway buckled Tuesday afternoon.  CBS News New York

The DOT said the bridge joints expanded and caused the roadway to buckle Tuesday. Crews had to shut down all southbound lanes for about an hour and a half.

Chopper 2 flew over the scene Wednesday morning, and traffic was backed up for the morning commute. 

The DOT said it's unclear how long the repairs will take, and drivers are urged to slow down, move over and expect delays. CLICK HERE for real-time updates.

I-287 travels between Westchester County, New York and Middlesex County, New Jersey, going over the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, formerly known as the Tappan Zee. The impacted stretch is just south of Route 23. 

