2026 FIFA World Cup celebration featuring USMNT great John Harkes held in Newark

New York and New Jersey are just months away from hosting eight 2026 FIFA World Cup matches at MetLife Stadium, including the Final on July 19.

A celebration of the upcoming tournament was held Tuesday at the Gateway Center in Newark, featuring a former great player for the U.S. Men's National Team.

It's all about the "experience," John Harkes says

The event was sponsored by Onyx Equities and featured John Harkes, who starred for the U.S. at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and in two World Cups, including in 1994, the only previous time the U.S. has hosted the world's biggest sporting event.

"What we're trying to do is just explain to the world that it's back again in the U.S. and, yes, we are sharing with Mexico and Canada, but what we focus on is bringing people the experiences of who we are as a culture in the United States," Harkes said.

Harkes, a native of New Jersey, said he has watched the popularity of soccer grow in this country.

"The first question I had was, 'John, can you tell me what a goal kick is?' And I was like, wow, really we have grown as a nation. It has increased in terms of knowledge and also passion for the game," Harkes said.

"The last World Cup Final viewed had the same amount of people as 13 Super Bowls combined," added Alex Lasry, a member of the New York/New Jersey Host Committee.

World Cup could make $3 billion impact on local economy

Lasry said it's not just about the eight matches being played in New Jersey, but also the business that will come to the Garden State.

"We're looking at over $3 billion of economic impact for the entire region, 20,000 jobs that will be supported as a result of the World Cup," Lasry said.

The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens will be transformed into a fan destination site, and back in New Jersey, Harkes said he is looking forward to showing off his state.

"It's the food. It's the people and the resilience and the grittiness, and who we are," Harkes said.

Soccer fans said they can't wait for the games to begin.

"We have to go behind Team USA. We like watching a good competition. I always love seeing the small countries," John Calabrese said.