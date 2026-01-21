2025 list of "Worst Landlords in NYC" revealed by Public Advocate Jumaane Williams

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has once again released an annual list of "100 Worst Landlords in NYC," also known as the Worst Landlord Watchlist.

It's a dubious distinction, at best, for those named.

"Each hazardous violation on the Worst Landlord Watchlist, each building in disrepair, each landlord putting profit over people, represents New Yorkers suffering in their homes," Williams said.

"More violations than anyone in the list's history"

At the top of the list is Margaret Brunn, according to Williams, followed by Donald Hastings.

"Our top two worst landlords have more violations than anyone in the list's history," Williams said.

Williams said they are both associated with the same company, A&E Real Estate Holdings, and represent 60 buildings with a combined total of more than 8,700 open HPD violations.

It's the first time the top two on the list have represented the same entity, according to Williams, "and is a demonstration of both the breadth of violations at their properties and the means with which corporate entities seek to avoid accountability with different LLCs and head officers in city records."

Williams said New York City settled a lawsuit with A&E Real Estate just last week, mandating some repairs.

Here are the top five from the list:

Margaret Brunn, 24 buildings with 4,872 open Housing and Preservation Department violations Donald Hastings, 36 buildings with 3,889 open HPD violations Barry Singer, 14 buildings with 2,885 open HPD violations Joseph Cafiero, 19 buildings with 2,871 open HPD violations Peter Fine, 7 buildings with 2,101 open HPD violations

"We can overhaul not only buildings, but the entire system"

While Williams has published the list for several years, he seemed to be encouraged by his alignment on the topic with the new administration under Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and in particular, Mamdani's promised "Rental Rip-Off" hearings.

"With an administration committed to housing justice, tenant support, and using all of the tools available to deliver, I'm invigorated by the change we can create," Williams said. "With the resources of the city and the energy of tenants fed up with dangerous conditions and rising rents, we can overhaul not only buildings, but the entire system that has created this housing crisis."

Check out the full list here.

Williams didn't exclude city-run buildings from his recap of problematic landlords. He said the New York City Housing Authority, or NYCHA, had around 612,000 open work orders as of November of last year, saying that's just about the same figure as the year before.

"Perpetual mismanagement of NYCHA has made the city itself the worst overall landlord for hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers," according to Williams.

CBS News New York has reached out to A&E Real Estate and the top 10 landlords in the list for comment.

Cafiero, listed as #4, got back to us.

"My company is actually hired under a court order receivership for properties that are in foreclosure. We do not own these properties. My company steps in because the owner has neglected the management and services to these properties," Cafiero said in a statement. "We quickly address all heat and hot water issues and all life safety issues. You can talk to any of our tenants and they will tell you how responsible my team is ... It is unfortunate that we are stepping into a problem. Please recognize that we are the solution to the problem not the creator."