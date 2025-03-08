2025 Big East Tournament bracket shows St. John's path to a championship

St. John's on the verge of 1st Big East title in 40 years

As March Madness arrives New York City, the St. John's Red Storm will attempt to win the program's first Big East Tournament championship in 25 years and an automatic bid to the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

St. John's is the No. 1 seed at Madison Square Garden after winning the Big East regular-season title outright for the first time in 40 years. The Red Storm went 27-4 in the regular season, including 18-2 in Big East games, in just the second year under Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino.

St. John's has not won the Big East Tournament since 2000. They also won it in 1983 and 1986.

2025 Big East Tournament bracket

The St. John's Red Storm, Creighton Blue Jays, UConn Huskies, Marquette Golden Eagles and Xavier Musketeers have first-round byes this year and will go straight to the quarterfinals.

The Villanova Wildcats, Georgetown Hoyas, Butler Bulldogs, Providence Friars, DePaul Blue Demons and Seton Hall Pirates will play in the first round.

Here is the full bracket:

How to watch the Big East Tournament

The 2025 Big East Tournament starts on Wednesday, March 12 and concludes with the championship game on Saturday, March 15.

The First Round and Quarterfinals will be streamed on Peacock or televised on FS1. FOX will broadcast the semifinals and championship matchups.

Big East Tournament schedule

Here is the round-by-round schedule for the 2025 Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden, with start times and TV information for each game:

First Round -- March 12

Game 1: No. 8 seed Providence vs. No. 9 seed Butler (4 p.m., Peacock)

Game 2: No. 7 seed Georgetown vs. No. 10 seed DePaul (6:30 p.m., Peacock)

Game 3: No. 6 seed Villanova vs. No. 11 seed Seton Hall (9 p.m., Peacock)

Quarterfinals -- March 13

Game 4: No. 1 seed St. John's vs. Game 1 winner (noon, Peacock)

Game 5: No. 5 seed Marquette vs. No. 4 seed Xavier (2:30 p.m., Peacock)

Game 6: No. 2 seed Creighton vs. Game 2 winner (7 p.m., FS1)

Game 7: No. 3 seed Connecticut vs. Game 3 winner (9:30 p.m., FS1)

Semifinals -- March 14

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner (6:30 p.m., FOX)

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner (9 p.m., FOX)

Final -- March 15

Championship: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner (6:30 p.m., FOX)