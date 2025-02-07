22-year-old cold case murder on Suffolk County finally solved, officials say

Murder of 88-year-old Long Island woman solved over 20 years later

BAY SHORE, N.Y. — A murder that occurred more than two decades ago has finally been solved, according to Suffolk County's Cold Case Unit.

Edna Schubert, 88, was savagely beaten to death inside her Bay Shore home in 2003. Evidence left behind was gathered, but no suspect was identified at the time.

The murder remained unsolved for over 20 years, but retired Cold Case Unit Det. Pat Albergo never gave up.

"Detective Albergo called, and that call resulted in a reexamination of all the evidence in the case with modern technology," Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.

Fingerprints, blood, and DNA evidence from pantyhose and a white shirt matched 51-year-old Raul Ayala, whose prints were in the database from a prior DWI.

"It was learned that the defendant was alive and was living in Georgia," Tierney said. "He was 29 years of age at the time of the murder. Back in 2003, the defendant lived just around the corner from Mrs. Schubert, less than 200 yards away."

Ayala appeared shocked when brought from Georgia to Suffolk County and indicted for Schubert's murder.

A sign language interpreter was brought into the proceeding because the suspect does not hear or speak. After pleading not guilty, he's being held without bail.

Edna Schubert remembered as "the grandma of the neighborhood"

Schubert was a retired widow. She had no children of her own, but she was a beacon for all the kids on her street.

"She would allow them to ride their bikes in the driveway. They would come in for snacks. She helped them with math homework. Again, she was the grandma of the neighborhood," Tierney said.

Schubert's nieces and nephews appeared overcome with relief, saying they never thought the case would be solved.

"Just thankful to the whole department for what they've done," one relative said.