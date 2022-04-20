2 teens killed, 3 others hurt when car crashes, rolls over on Route 9 in Freehold

FREEHOLD, N.J. – Two teens died in a crash in Freehold Tuesday night.

According to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey, the crash took place around 10:38 p.m. along Route 9.

The prosecutor's office said a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 17-year-old was headed south along Route 9 when the driver lost control. They say the car spinned out, ran off the road and hit the curb and several concrete bollards before rolling over and coming to a stop.

Two teen boys died in the crash: A15-year old from Allentown and a 17-year-old male from Manalapan. The 17-year-old driver and a 15-year-old girl from Manalapan were both treated for minor injuries and released, while a 17-year-old from Allentown is still under observation.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone who saw it happen or has information that might be helpful is asked to call the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443 or Freehold Township Police at 732-462-7908.