Suspect in custody after 2 people stabbed to death on Long Island, Nassau County police say

A suspect is in custody after two people were stabbed to death on Long Island early Friday morning, Nassau County police said.

The suspect knew both victims, police said.

First stabbing happened outside Wendy's

CBS News New York

In the first incident, Nassau police said a woman was stabbed to death at a Wendy's restaurant on on Austin Boulevard in Island Park. It happened around 12:30 a.m. as she was taking out the trash, according to police.

The same suspect then fatally stabbed someone at a home on West Mineola Avenue at 3 a.m. in Valley Stream, police said. So far, no further details have been released about that incident, including specifics about the victim.

The suspect was apprehended outside a 7-Eleven in Lynbrook, police said.

"It's normally a very, very peaceful area"

Bishop Claude Hibbert's church is next to the crime scene in Valley Stream.

"I've not gotten much information from the police, but I figured that it has to be something serious, because the place is taped off," Hibbert said. "It's normally a very, very peaceful area."

"We're right near the Village Hall. We're right near the park, the train station. There's usually a lot of people coming and going. Generally speaking, a quiet part of town," said area resident Mike Steinke.

"I don't even lock my vehicle over here, that's how safe it is. So it's unusual to see this many cop cars," Deryck Young said.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.