Watch CBS News
Local News

2 shot in Brooklyn on Christmas Eve

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - Two people were shot Sunday morning in Brooklyn. 

It happened around 6 a.m. at Fulton and Linwood Streets. 

Police said the two victims, 28 and 33, were rushed to the hospital. One of them is in critical condition. 

So far, no suspects are in custody. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on December 24, 2023 / 2:14 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.