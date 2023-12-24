2 shot in Brooklyn on Christmas Eve

NEW YORK - Two people were shot Sunday morning in Brooklyn.

It happened around 6 a.m. at Fulton and Linwood Streets.

Police said the two victims, 28 and 33, were rushed to the hospital. One of them is in critical condition.

So far, no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.