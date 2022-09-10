Watch CBS News
Crime

2 shot at gas station in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

2 shot at Bronx gas station
2 shot at Bronx gas station 00:26

NEW YORK - Two people were shot in the Bronx, and now the search is on for whoever pulled the trigger. 

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at a BP gas station on Webster Avenue. 

Police say a man and a woman got into some sort of a fight with another man, who then opened fire and took off. 

The two victims, both in their 30s, were rushed to the hospital. They're expected to survive. 

So far there's no description of the suspect. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 10, 2022 / 9:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.