2 NYC school librarians earn national award for going beyond the call for their communities

NEW YORK -- Two New York City school librarians are receiving national recognition for their impactful work.

"The library is more than four walls," said Lauren Ginsberg-Devilbiss told CBS2's Elijah Westbrook.

Ginsberg-Devilbiss works at P.S. 28 Wright Brothers School in Manhattan's Washington Heights neighborhood. For her, bringing the outside in is key.

"It's how many experiences can my children get from the time they come here in pre-k to the time they leave here in fifth grade that is exposing them to anything," she said.

Community partnerships are essential for Ginsberg-Devilbiss. For years, she's created and grown high interest programs, such as the school's, "Book of the Month" and "Career Week."

"In any initiative I do, I think how can I make it big and how can I make it fierce?" she said.

"She's very proactive, she's always speaking and talking to the kids and encouraging them to become better," said Ana Reyes, the library's assistant, who works closely with Ginsberg-Devilbiss. "This is their comfortable space. They love to come to the library."

Ginsberg says she continues to focus several of her initiatives on sustainability. In fact, the library received a digital beehive, which has sparked classroom conversations about bees, pollinators and food. She's also working on growing a community garden just outside the school, which is expected to be finished in the spring.

"Ordinary people can do extraordinary things. The kids did a lot to get that garden," she said. "Kids can change the world."

The community work doesn't stop there. About 15 minutes north east of Washington Heights, in the Bronx, Roseanna Gulisano has made it her mission to ensure students and their families have access to books and more.

"The community as a whole is really what instructed me," said Gulisano. "There's something about me that the people who I care the most about, the families trust. That is extremely meaningful."

From securing donations for school materials, to giving clothes and groceries at a nearby park, those on the receiving end say she's soared above the call of duty for her community.

"Groceries were coming in, books were coming in, clothes were coming in and many many more. Thank you for everything that you have done Ms. Gulisano for the families. We love you!" said Kady, a parent at Highbridge school.

"The parents that want to better their life and better the future of their children that come to me and express that, that keeps guiding me," Gulisano said.

Gulisano and Ginsberg-Devilbiss were selected from more than 1,500 nominations from library users nationwide, earning the American Library Associations, "I Love My Librarian Award."

A well-deserved honor recognizing two hard working women making a difference.