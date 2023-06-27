Watch CBS News
2 men shot dead in the Bronx

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Two men were found shot to death inside a building in the Longwood section of the Bronx. 

The NYPD said the victims were discovered inside a building at Rev. James Polite Boulevard and East 162nd Street. 

The men are 28 and 32 years old. Their identities were not released. 

One neighbor said he heard the gunfire. 

"I just hear about two shots, and I came down and saw the cops over hear and the ambulance. That's all," a neighbor said. 

Authorities said another person was injured in the shooting. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on June 27, 2023 / 1:28 PM

