2 injured in fire in Sunnyside, Queens

2 injured in fire in Sunnyside, Queens

2 injured in fire in Sunnyside, Queens

NEW YORK - A fire broke out at a six story building on 43rd Avenue and Queens Boulevard in Sunnyside just before midnight.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene.

A firefighter was among two people hurt. Both are being treated at Elmhurst Hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.