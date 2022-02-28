Watch CBS News

2 dead after car crashes off Henry Hudson Parkway onto Amtrak tracks below

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Car crashes off Henry Hudson Parkway 00:24

NEW YORK -- Two people were killed when a car crashed off the Henry Hudson Parkway overnight.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Monday near 178th Street. 

Police said the car landed on the Amtrak tracks below the highway and burst into flames.

The 39-year-old driver was killed, along with a passenger. 

Amtrak says the line is shut down in the area. 

The victims' names have not been released, and the cause of the crash is under investigation. 

February 28, 2022 / 6:15 AM

