2 dead after car crashes off Henry Hudson Parkway onto Amtrak tracks below

NEW YORK -- Two people were killed when a car crashed off the Henry Hudson Parkway overnight.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Monday near 178th Street.

Police said the car landed on the Amtrak tracks below the highway and burst into flames.

The 39-year-old driver was killed, along with a passenger.

Amtrak says the line is shut down in the area.

The victims' names have not been released, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.