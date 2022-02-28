2 dead after car crashes off Henry Hudson Parkway onto Amtrak tracks below
NEW YORK -- Two people were killed when a car crashed off the Henry Hudson Parkway overnight.
It happened just before 2 a.m. Monday near 178th Street.
Police said the car landed on the Amtrak tracks below the highway and burst into flames.
The 39-year-old driver was killed, along with a passenger.
Amtrak says the line is shut down in the area.
The victims' names have not been released, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.