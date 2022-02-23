22 couples tie the knot at Hempstead Town Hall to mark Palindrome Day

22 couples say "I do" at Hempstead Town Hall on 2/22/22

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- Many couples chose this very special Tuesday to say "I do" because of the unique date -- 2/22/22.

CBS2's Leah Mishkin went to Hempstead Town Hall to watch the happy couples walk down the aisle, including Mr. and Mrs. Vargas.

"We both said it at the same exact time. We both had the date in mind," Steven Vargas said.

It's a palindrome, meaning it's the same date backwards and forwards. The couple says they felt lucky.

"We actually started dating on 11/11/11. So this was perfect, 2/22/22," Vanessa Vargas said.

Plus, they'll never forget their anniversary.

"If I forget it, I'm in trouble," Steven Vargas said.

The newlyweds were originally told they'd only be allowed to bring six people because of the pandemic, but that changed, so their parents, siblings, grandmother, nieces and nephews all joined to watch the ceremony.

"It's a fun day for all of us," Hempstead Town Clerk Kate Murray said.

Murray has married more than 2,000 couples in the past 20 years or so.

Her words of wisdom to new husbands and wives?

"Communication, keep listening to each other and don't go to bed mad," she said.

Murray married 22 couples on the day of 2s.

"It's like a day like no other," newlywed Allysha Haripershad said.

"We saw the 2s. We just decided that we wanted a special day for ourselves," newlywed Steven Haripershad said.

The middle school sweethearts have been dating 12 years.

"It's been a long time coming," Allysha Haripershad said.

Each bride and groom even got 2-shaped cookies on their way out.

The Haripershad family had one more surprise -- a car decorated for the occasion and a couple that was "meant 2 be."