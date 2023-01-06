16-year-old stabbed during fight at Yonkers Middle High School, police say
YONKERS, N.Y. -- A 16-year-old student was stabbed Friday inside Yonkers Middle High School.
Police said the student got into a fight with two 17-year-olds.
He was stabbed multiple times in his extremities and torso.
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The 17-year-old suspects were taken into custody.
It happened around 8:40 a.m. inside the school on Rocklands Avenue.
