16-year-old stabbed during fight at Yonkers Middle High School, police say

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A 16-year-old student was stabbed Friday inside Yonkers Middle High School.

Police said the student got into a fight with two 17-year-olds.

He was stabbed multiple times in his extremities and torso.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The 17-year-old suspects were taken into custody.

It happened around 8:40 a.m. inside the school on Rocklands Avenue.