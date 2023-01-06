Watch CBS News
16-year-old stabbed during fight at Yonkers Middle High School, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A 16-year-old student was stabbed Friday inside Yonkers Middle High School. 

Police said the student got into a fight with two 17-year-olds. 

He was stabbed multiple times in his extremities and torso. 

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The 17-year-old suspects were taken into custody. 

It happened around 8:40 a.m. inside the school on Rocklands Avenue. 

First published on January 6, 2023 / 10:16 AM

