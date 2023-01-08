16-year-old girl killed, 3 teenage boys hurt in early morning crash on Long Island

OLD BROOKVILLE, N.Y. -- A 16-year-old girl was killed and three other teens were hurt in a crash early Saturday morning on Long Island.

It happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Chicken Valley Road in Old Brookville.

Police said the girl was driving a 2008 Nissan when she lost control and hit a tree by the intersection of Brookville Lane.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized with critical injuries. Two other boys, ages 14 and 15, were listed in stable condition.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.