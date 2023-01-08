Watch CBS News
16-year-old girl killed, 3 teenage boys hurt in early morning crash on Long Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

OLD BROOKVILLE, N.Y. -- A 16-year-old girl was killed and three other teens were hurt in a crash early Saturday morning on Long Island. 

It happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Chicken Valley Road in Old Brookville. 

Police said the girl was driving a 2008 Nissan when she lost control and hit a tree by the intersection of Brookville Lane. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police said a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized with critical injuries. Two other boys, ages 14 and 15, were listed in stable condition.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 8, 2023 / 1:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

