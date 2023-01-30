Watch CBS News
Local News

16-year-old among 2 dead after overnight crash on Belt Parkway

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

2 killed in crash on Belt Parkway
2 killed in crash on Belt Parkway 00:25

NEW YORK -- A teenager was among two people killed in a crash on the Belt Parkway overnight in Queens. 

Police said a white BMW sedan was speeding when it overturned near 150th Street in South Ozone Park around midnight. 

A 16-year-old boy died at the scene. Another male was transported to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The 19-year-old driver was hospitalized in stable condition. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 7:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.