16-year-old among 2 dead after overnight crash on Belt Parkway
NEW YORK -- A teenager was among two people killed in a crash on the Belt Parkway overnight in Queens.
Police said a white BMW sedan was speeding when it overturned near 150th Street in South Ozone Park around midnight.
A 16-year-old boy died at the scene. Another male was transported to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The 19-year-old driver was hospitalized in stable condition.
