15-year-old stabbed on subway platform in Upper Manhattan

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times on a subway platform in Upper Manhattan. 

It happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday at the 145th Street station in Hamilton Heights.

Police said the teen got into an argument with a group of four people, when one of them pulled out a sharp object and stabbed him three times. 

He was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition. 

The search continues for his attackers. 

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on March 14, 2022 / 7:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

