15-year-old girl stabbed in hip and back in East Harlem

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police say a 15-year-old girl was stabbed Monday in East Harlem. 

It happened around 8:15 a.m. near East 105th Street and Third Avenue. 

Police said the girl was stabbed in the hip and back. She was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition. 

Investigators believe she was stabbed by another girl she knew, who ran away.

As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported, the stabbing happened right in front of an eye doctor's office, which was later blocked off with caution tape as investigators spoke with witnesses. 

There was also a small police presence nearby on Third Avenue outside White Playground. Two witnesses Maldonado spoke with off camera said they believe that's where the victim was stabbed. 

One woman said crime in the neighborhood is becoming too normal nowadays.

"New York City has a serious problem with crime, obviously... The stabbings are becoming just every day," East Harlem resident Alice Lazarus said. "This can't keep happening. There's kids everywhere, and they're just walking by like this is normal, and it's not normal."

Police are still searching for the teenage suspect. They said nothing was stolen from the victim, and the motive remains unclear. 

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 

First published on October 24, 2022 / 10:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

