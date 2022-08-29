15-year-old boy's arm severed by R train while trying to subway surf in Queens

Teen's arm severed while trying to subway surf in Queens

Teen's arm severed while trying to subway surf in Queens

Teen's arm severed while trying to subway surf in Queens

NEW YORK -- A 15-year-old boy lost his arm when he and friends were reportedly trying to subway surf Monday in Queens.

MTA officials have been warning younger passengers against the risky trend of subway surfing, which is gaining popularity on social media, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.

The blood-stained platform at the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights station was a gruesome reminder of the dangerous consequences.

"They just don't understand the meaning of life. That's what the problem is with a lot of these young people who are doing this kind of moronic, ridiculous thing," said Everett Jennings, of Rego Park.

According to police, the 15-year-old and three friends were trying to subway surf just before 10:30 a.m. The boy was walking between train cars when he lost his balance and fell to the tracks. His left arm was severed by a moving R train.

The accident delayed service on multiple lines while paramedics rushed him to Bellevue Hospital. He was reported to be in stable condition.

"A lot of people are being more daredevil. I don't get it, but what can we do," one person said.

It was not immediately clear if the teen was on the roof of the subway or walking from one car to another.

MTA rules of conduct explicitly prohibit passengers from climbing outside the subway car or using the end doors to pass from one car to another, except in an emergency or when directed by police or a conductor.

Riders told CBS2 they see people breaking the rules all the time.

"One time I was like looking out the front window, from the front car, and I saw these older kids. There were riding on the top," said Brian James.

"I think a lot of people are in an oblivion when they do things like that. They don't think it's gonna happen to them, or they think that they can make it," said Carla Olmez.

Riders said they hope the accident deters others, since the agency's threat of a $75 fine has not.