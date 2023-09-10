14th Annual Montclair Jazz Festival goes on despite the rain

MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- The rain delayed but didn't stop the Montclair Jazz Festival on Saturday.

The 14th annual event featured lots of great artists playing in Downtown Montclair.

Local restaurants and other vendors were set up along a 1.5-mile stretch of Bloomfield Avenue right in the heart of the main business district.

The free event is produced by Jazz House Kids, a community arts organization that educates children through jazz.