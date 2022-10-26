Watch CBS News
14-year-old stabbed in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Authorities are investigating after a 14-year-old was stabbed in the stomach Wednesday in Queens

Police say it happened around 1:23 p.m. at Hillside Avenue near Chelsea Street in Jamaica. 

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive. 

Police say the suspect is another teenager who ran off on Hillside Avenue. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 2:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

