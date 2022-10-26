14-year-old stabbed in Queens

NEW YORK - Authorities are investigating after a 14-year-old was stabbed in the stomach Wednesday in Queens.

Police say it happened around 1:23 p.m. at Hillside Avenue near Chelsea Street in Jamaica.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say the suspect is another teenager who ran off on Hillside Avenue.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.