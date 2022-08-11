NYPD: 14-year-old Jacob Borbin died after shooting inside lobby of Bronx apartment building

NEW YORK -- A Bronx family and community are in mourning after 14-year-old Jacob Borbin was shot and killed early Thursday morning, but police still don't know the circumstances that led to his death.

At first, police thought the victim was 17. Further investigating revealed the teen was younger and that the shooting may have been an accident, CBS2's John Dias reported.

Surveillance video show the moments after Borbin was shot in the chest. He ran across East 194th Street in Fordham Manor and collapsed.

According to detectives, Borbin was shot at around 1 a.m. in the lobby of an apartment building by Briggs Avenue.

Neighbors were heartbroken.

"I think it's terrible that a 14-year-old has to lose his life like that," said Mario Arroyo.

"It's sad. He's 14. He didn't even live his life," another neighbor said.

Detectives happened to be patrolling the area when they found Borbin on the ground and called for backup. EMS rushed the boy to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are looking into the possibility Borbin was playing with a gun before he was shot.

"The guns is rampant right about now on these streets. It's just sad. Something has to be done," one person said.

Robyn Smith lives in the area. She lost her son to gun violence when he was 20.

"He didn't get a chance to live," Smith said.

Smith sympathizes with Borbin's family.

"I can imagine what the parents are going through right now. It's very painful," Smith said. "These kids aren't even living today. It's like as soon as they touch the pavement, they lose their life."

On Twitter, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell called the shooting "tragic" and asked the community to come forward with details.

This morning, our detectives are working tirelessly to investigate the tragic shooting of a 14-year-old in the Bronx near East 194 Street and Briggs Avenue. As the investigation continues, we’re asking anyone with information to call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. pic.twitter.com/A06Atqykfg — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) August 11, 2022

Darrell Bennett, CEO of a Bronx-based youth mentorship program, said shootings like this could likely be prevented if more resources are made available to youth in underserved communities.

"It's not an achievement gap, it's an opportunity gap. We need more money being poured into these communities to help people to be doing other things. We have too many young people on the streets. There's no community centers here. We've been talking to city councilmen about that," Bennett said.

So far, police have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.