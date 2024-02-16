Watch CBS News
13-year-old slashes 14-year-old in the face outside M.S. 2 in Brooklyn, authorities say

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A fight outside a Brooklyn middle school ended with one student slashing another, authorities said. 

It happened around 7:45 a.m. Friday outside M.S. 2 on Parkside Avenue between Rogers and Nostrand Avenues. 

According to the school safety office, two students, 13 and 14, got into an argument on a bus. When they arrived at the school, the 13-year-old slashed the 14-year-old in the face. 

The 14-year-old was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive. The 13-year-old was taken into custody. 

First published on February 16, 2024 / 10:12 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

