13-year-old slashes 14-year-old in the face outside M.S. 2 in Brooklyn, authorities say

NEW YORK - A fight outside a Brooklyn middle school ended with one student slashing another, authorities said.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. Friday outside M.S. 2 on Parkside Avenue between Rogers and Nostrand Avenues.

According to the school safety office, two students, 13 and 14, got into an argument on a bus. When they arrived at the school, the 13-year-old slashed the 14-year-old in the face.

The 14-year-old was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive. The 13-year-old was taken into custody.