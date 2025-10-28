Mom of 13-year-old boy who was stabbed in Brooklyn pleads for justice

A mother is pleading for justice after her 13-year-old son was stabbed in the back in Brooklyn last week.

Police said what started as kids throwing objects at passing cars ended with a violent assault.

"He did not deserve what happened to him"

Dyasia Perez said on Oct. 19, her son was with a group of friends in East New York.

"One friend out of the group of children decided that they wanted to throw a rock at a car," she said.

The situation turned terrifying when, according to police, two men got out of the car and chased down the group. They caught up to Perez's son near Cozine and Jerome streets, and confronted the teenager.

"My son tells them, 'I didn't throw a rock.' And they said, 'I don't care. You were with them. And if y'all would've broke my window, I would've shot you,'" Perez said.

One of the suspects then pulled out a knife, police said.

"One grabs him by his back. They started to beat him up. And then he stabbed him in his ribs and his back," Perez said. "He did not deserve what happened to him. He was by himself."

"Hopeless, defenseless, angry"

Perez said she's noticed a shift in her son's demeanor since the attack.

"He was always laughing and always joking. And now, he's at a point where things aren't so much funny to him anymore," she said. "He didn't deserve what happened to him."

No arrests have been made in connection to the attack.

"It makes me feel hopeless, defenseless, angry," she said.

Perez said she won't rest until the person who did this is caught and her son feels safe again.