80,000-pound U.S. Army tank transported in New Jersey for 12th Annual Tank Pull Challenge

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Police officers on Friday transported an 80,000-pound U.S. Army tank from its perch in Paramus to Clifton for the 12th Annual Tank Pull Challenge.

Teams will compete this weekend to see who can move the armored vehicle the fastest and the farthest.

Proceeds benefit veterans' charities.

For more information, visit tankpull.org.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 10, 2022 / 7:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

