80,000-pound U.S. Army tank transported in New Jersey for 12th Annual Tank Pull Challenge
PARAMUS, N.J. -- Police officers on Friday transported an 80,000-pound U.S. Army tank from its perch in Paramus to Clifton for the 12th Annual Tank Pull Challenge.
Teams will compete this weekend to see who can move the armored vehicle the fastest and the farthest.
Proceeds benefit veterans' charities.
For more information, visit tankpull.org.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.