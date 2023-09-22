Watch CBS News
Global Citizen Festival returns to Central Park for 11th year this weekend

Global Citizen Festival returns to Central Park on Saturday
NEW YORK -- The Global Citizen Festival returns to Central Park for its 11th year Saturday.

It's all about raising awareness for climate change and bringing an end to poverty.

Among this year's headliners are the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill and Jungkook, a former member of the K-pop band BTS.

The show will go on rain or shine, but grab a good raincoat or poncho because umbrellas are not allowed.

First published on September 22, 2023 / 7:45 PM

