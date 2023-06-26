11-year-old Isaac Thomas composes original piece for "Opera Italiana" at Central Park bandshell

NEW YORK -- The sounds of opera will take over the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park tonight as part of "Opera Italiana is in the Air."

The free concert series titled, "Peace on Earth: The Art of Nature," is set to transform the opera experience by making it accessible and enjoyable to everyone.

This year, expect to hear a piece of music created by Isaac Thomas. He's an 11-year-old Julliard School of Music student and composer.

Thomas' song called, "All Around Earth," was selected as the winning performance piece after multiple reviews of Julliard student compositions. He told CBS2's Elijah Westbrook about the inspiration behind his work.

"I think an idea can come from almost anywhere. It can come from footsteps, people talking, car horns and come from playing a lot of the piano. A simple three notes that can just snowball," said Thomas.

At the helm is renowned Italian conductor Alvise Casellati. He's also the founder and music director of the concert series and wants people to enjoy his fresh and modern opera approach.

"We join the very young with the very big stars and we make it amazing... Comes out as an amazing energy," said Casellati.

The experience Casellati wants people to enjoy is expected to include Thomas' work, which will be paired up with other famous opera pieces Monday night.

"It's so surreal that I get to have this awesome opportunity. I'm really lucky and I'm really grateful," said Thomas.

Casellati said he's excited for people to hear Thomas' work, while keeping in mind the peaceful nature of this genre of music.

"The very complex structure is very fresh and beautiful for the audience. I thought it was brilliant. I had no doubts involving him as my winner," he said.

The free concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 26 at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park.