School bus driver faces traffic violations in Brooklyn crash that killed 11-year-old girl

A school bus driver is facing traffic violations in connection to a deadly crash in Brooklyn.

Police say Amira Aminova, 11, died Thursday after she was struck by the bus while crossing Bath Avenue at 23rd Avenue in Bath Beach. According to police, the driver was not aware he had hit someone.

Driver charged with failure to yield

Surveillance footage shows Amira in the crosswalk, where police say she had the right of way. As she's crossing the street, a school bus turns and hits her. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she died.

Police say the driver did not stop, and was later pulled over and questioned. According to police, the 62-year-old man said he was not aware of the crash.

The driver was charged with failure to yield and failure to exercise due care, and was not charged with leaving the scene.

Police add the driver has a valid license and no prior arrests.

Surveillance video shows the 11-year-old girl running across the street in the crosswalk as the school bus approaches the intersection and turns right. Photo provided

CBS News New York asked the Department of Education about the driver involved, whether he was hired or overseen by the DOE, and what steps are being taken to investigate.

They did not answer those questions, but said in a statement on Thursday: "Our hearts go out to the family and community that lost a child today. New York City Public Schools takes the safety of all students extremely seriously and expects every bus driver to follow proper safety and reporting protocols. In the wake of this terrible incident, we are ensuring the school community is supported as they mourn the loss of their classmate."

Neighbors mourning child's death

CBS News New York learned Amira was just steps away from home when she was struck.

Heartbroken neighbors brought a teddy bear, candles and her favorite candy – white chocolate – to the intersection of 23rd and Bath avenues.

Neighbor Amella Cekic, who works at an assisted living facility nearby, said she often saw Amira in the neighborhood.

"A beautiful little girl, always smiling, happy, you know. You never saw her being rude," she said. "Even with my residents, you know, they are challenging and sometimes they cut off on the line, and she was always patient and kind to them."

Cekic said the neighborhood is praying for Amira's loved ones.

"We all feel this tragedy along with her, you know," she said. "And all we can do is just try to prevent this from happening again."