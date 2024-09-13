10-year-old girl dies after fall from Bronx building

NEW YORK - Investigators are trying to piece together all the circumstances that ended with a 10-year-old girl apparently falling to her death.

It happened Thursday evening outside a Bronx building on Southern Boulevard and East 182nd Street.

The girl may have been home alone at the time.

Sources tell CBS News New York the girl and her mother argued Thursday afternoon about using an iPad. The mother left around 4:30 p.m. for a doctor's appointment, and found the girl lying in the courtyard when she returned home.

Police are reviewing surveillance video, trying to understand if the 10-year-old was being supervised, and whether she fell from a window or the roof.

At some point, sources say the parents took the girl to the hospital where, sources say, she was dead on arrival.

The medical examiner will determine an official cause of death.

Police and workers with the Administration for Children's Services are on the scene.

So far, there have been no charges and no arrests.

Residents are anxious for answers.

"Just a sweetheart. Always said 'good morning.' Sweetheart," neighbor Antoinette Talamone said.

"That's incredibly sad. Someone lost their child, cousin, little kid, probably missed by her friends at school. No, that's crazy," Bronx resident Madeleine Martinez.

The company that manages the building, Phipps Houses Incorporated, says it is heartbroken at the loss of a young child and is cooperating fully with the NYPD.