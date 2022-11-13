1 dead, 2 hurt in late-night shooting in Chelsea

NEW YORK -- A 42-year-old man was shot and killed and two other people were hurt late Saturday night in Chelsea.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on West 25th street between 10th and 11th Avenues.

According to police, a 32-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were shot in their legs and hospitalized in stable condition.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

So far, no arrests.