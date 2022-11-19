1 dead, 1 in custody after shootout with police in major drug bust in Inwood

NEW YORK -- NYPD officers were involved in a deadly shootout during a drug bust late Friday night in Inwood.

Police officers, federal drug enforcement agents and state police arrested a man and found another dead inside a first-floor apartment where they were barricaded, CBS2's Kristie Keleshian reported Saturday.

Authorities called it a significant narcotics operation.

"As the members of the task force tried to make the apprehension, at least one of the males pulled the gun on them and fired at them. Members of the task force were able to apprehend one male right away," said NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey.

The officers returned fire at the other suspect.

It all took place at around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the Vermilyea Avenue neighborhood. Police moved outside and barricaded the man in the building. A hostage negotiation team came to help.

"Our units tried to make contact and after some time when they were unable to make contact they were able to get a look inside and they saw the male lying down on the floor," said Maddrey.

Two guns were recovered from the scene, including one on the man found dead.

It was not immediately clear if police shot the man to death or if he shot himself. It remains an active investigation.