Yankees head to Houston for Game 1 of ALCS against Astros
NEW YORK -- The Yankees are back in action Wednesday night in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.
They're taking on the Houston Astros after beating the Cleveland Guardians last night in the Bronx.
See live updates below for the latest.
How to watch tonight
The first pitch is set for 7:37 p.m. ET, and fans can watch all the action on TBS.
for a closer look at the postseason schedule.
Inside the locker room
Hear extended interviews with team leaders as they celebrate their win and set their sights on Houston.
"Houston, we're coming after you!"
It was a celebration in the Bronx as the Yankees beat Cleveland in the deciding Game 5 of the American League Division Series.
Fans filled the streets outside the stadium following last night's victory. The Yankees now advance to the American League Championship Series, which begins tonight in Houston.
As CBS2's John Dias reported, fans are no doubt waking up this morning still smiling ear to ear.
The Yankees booked a ticket to the championship series with a 5-1 victory. They just need to keep up this winning trend.
From the fans cheering outside the stadium and taking over the streets, to the team celebrating with champagne on the field, if energy alone could win the ALCS, consider the Yankees already victorious.
"Houston, we're coming after you!" one fan yelled.
"We want Houston!" another added.
"Let's go Yankees!" others cheered.
After defeating the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, advancing them to the series, the Bronx Bombers are now chasing their 28th World Series championship.
"Extremely proud. This is a great group of guys that continue to show up every single night. No matter what the outcome is -- not matter if our backs are up against the wall or we're leading the series, these guys came and show out every single day," Aaron Judge said after the game.
They did just that, with the help of Judge's second inning home run, his fourth in a winner-take-all game.
Nestor Cortes threw 61 pitches, allowing just three hits, one run and one walk, while striking out two batters.
"I wasn't trying to strike out the world. I wasn't trying to do anything different," he said. "It feels great to come out on top and lead the team to the CS."
The Yankees now take on the Houston Astros. But as Yankees Manager Aaron Boone says, his team is ready.
"They believe. They've got so much belief in one another. Plus, we are really talented," said Boone.
The Yankees have a short turnaround. Game 1 is tonight at 7:37 p.m. in Houston.