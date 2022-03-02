Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky vows to hold fast as 2,000 civilian deaths blamed on Russia's invasion

Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky vows to hold fast as 2,000 civilian deaths blamed on Russia's invasionget the free app
Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that almost 6,000 members of Russia's invading force had been killed as Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war against Ukraine hit the one-week mark. Zelensky vowed that Russia would not topple his government by pummeling Ukraine's cities and civilians with missiles, but with pressure from unprecedented international sanctions against Moscow swelling by the day, that appeared to be Putin's strategy.
Ukraine's State Emergency Service said Wednesday that more than 2,000 civilians had been killed since the beginning of Russia's invasion. Putin's forces continued pushing slowly into Ukrainian territory, claiming "full control" on Wednesday of the city of Kherson on the southern coast, about 100 miles east of the key port of Odesa. An advisor to Zelensky denied Russia's claim, however, saying "the city has not fallen, our side continues to defend."
U.S. officials say a mammoth column of Russian troops and weapons currently about 20 miles north of Kyiv could move to encircle the capital city within a week, and then seize it within a month.
But Russia's war from a distance — an increasingly merciless barrage of heavy artillery hitting major population centers — is already exacting a devastating toll on Ukrainian civilians. More than 660,000 have fled their homes to neighboring countries. Tens of thousands more continue to wait in long lines at the borders, freezing with children and pets in tow. The United Nations said Tuesday that at least 136 Ukrainian civilians had been killed, but as the Russian shelling continued, that toll was certain to rise on Wednesday.
The mayor of the southeastern city of Mariupol said there was intense shelling overnight, leaving emergency services unable to evacuate casualties, and in Ukraine's second largest city of Kharkiv, there were reports that Russian paratroopers had landed amid an ongoing artillery barrage.
In his first State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, President Biden voiced solidarity with the Ukrainian people and lambasted Putin, whom he vowed would "pay a continuing high price over the long run" for his decision to unleash "violence and chaos" on his neighbors.
Ukraine leader points to Russian shelling of Holocaust memorial, calls on Jews to speak out
A Russian missile strike on Tuesday hit the Babyn Yar memorial to tens of thousands of Ukrainian Jews massacred during the Holocaust in Kyiv, drawing a special plea for support from Ukraine's Jewish president.
"I am now addressing all the Jews of the world – don't you see what is happening? That is why it is very important that millions of Jews around the world do not remain silent right now," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message. "Nazism is born in silence. So shout about the killings of civilians. Shout about the killings of Ukrainians."
Zelensky said Russia's invasion of his country had brought Ukrainians together.
"During this time, we have truly become one. We forgave each other a lot. We started loving each other. We help each other. We are worried for each other. Yesterday morning on Freedom Square, we were all Kharkiv residents. Then the enemy destroyed us all by striking at residential buildings in Borodyanka. We were all bombed in Kyiv last night. And we all died again in Babyn Yar — from a missile strike. Although the whole world promises constantly – 'never again.'"
Russian oligarchs moving their super yachts as the U.S. comes after their assets
Yachts owned by Russian billionaires are on the move as the U.S. and its allies seek to hunt down the assets of Russia's wealthiest people in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
Data from MarineTraffic, a global intelligence group, shows yachts owned by Russian oligarchs are on the move, including aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska's $65 million Clio and oil executive Vagit Alekperov's $80 million Galactica Super Nova.
"No self-respecting oligarchy exists without a super yacht. And so what we're seeing now is a hightailing it on the high seas," financier and anti-corruption activist Bill Browder told CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge.
In response to Putin's war against Ukraine, the Biden administration created a task force to go after Russian oligarchs' wealth. Browder said the goal is to get the oligarchs to pressure Putin to stop the war.
"We're not ready to engage in military warfare. And so there's an expression: We should fight them in the banks if we can't fight them with tanks,'" he said.
Watch Herridge's report below:
Value of Russia's ruble falls further to less than 0.9 cents
Russia's central bank said stock trading on the Moscow exchange would remain closed Wednesday for a third day, though trading of currencies and precious metals would resume for the first time this week.
The value of Russia's ruble fell further to less than 0.9 U.S. cents despite its central bank's decision Monday to raise interest rates to defend the currency.
An unprecedented litany of sanctions from the U.S., Europe and other nations around the world has severely limited Russian exports and access to international transfer systems, while global businesses continue to disavow themselves of any ties to Moscow.
On Monday, the U.S. Treasury Department banned transactions with Russia's Central Bank, its National Wealth Fund and the Russia Ministry of Finance, sparking the fall of the ruble's value.
- CBS/AP
U.N. says almost 700,000 people have fled across Ukraine's borders
People from across Ukraine continue trying to flee across the country's borders to escape Russia's violent invasion, creating a massive humanitarian crisis throughout the region that is growing by the day. The United Nations says almost 700,000 people have fled to neighboring countries. People are waiting up to five days at some chaotic border crossings.
CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini has been meeting some of the newest refugees as they make their way into Poland — some of them arriving after journeys of up to 60 hours, much of it done on foot.
"In Ukraine, it is like hell, so we are running," said one woman.
Ruffini met a pair of siblings who had walked alone overnight to get to the town of Medyka in Poland after their father dropped them off as close as he could get — 11 miles from the border.
Click on the player below to see Ruffini's full report from Poland.
U.S. closing airspace to Russian planes
The U.S. is banning Russian aircraft from entering U.S. airspace in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, joining European nations in cutting off Russian access to the skies. President Biden vowed to close U.S. skies to all Russian planes in his State of the Union address Tuesday night.
"Tonight I am announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding an additional squeeze on their economy," Mr. Biden said. He took aim at Russian oligarchs, warning that the U.S. is "joining with European allies to find and seize their yachts, their luxury apartments, their private jets."
The Transportation Department said the ban applies to "all Russian commercial air carriers and other Russian civil aircraft." The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an official notice saying the closure will go into effect at 9 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday. Exceptions will be made for humanitarian and diplomatic flights given explicit FAA authorization, as well as aircraft "experiencing in-flight emergencies," according to the FAA's notice.
The European Union announced on Sunday that Russian planes would not be allowed over its 27 member nations. One flight en route to New York was forced to return to Moscow after Iceland denied it access to its airspace over the North Atlantic.
The U.S. and its Western allies have imposed punishing sanctions taking aim at the Russian economy and President Vladimir Putin since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine last week. On Monday, the Treasury Department banned transactions with Russia's Central Bank, its National Wealth Fund and the Russia Ministry of Finance. The Russian ruble plummeted in value as a result.
Ukrainian ambassador gets a standing ovation in Britain's parliament
Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vadym Prystaiko, received a rare standing ovation from British lawmakers in the House of Commons on Wednesday as he sat in the chamber for the weekly "Prime Minister's Questions."
Parliamentarians applauded him as he watched from the public gallery of the House of Commons.
"We generally do not allow applause in this chamber," noted Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle, "but on this occasion the House quite rightly wants to demonstrate our respect and support for your country and its people in the most difficult of times."
Russian shelling of Ukraine's 2nd largest city continues, reportedly killing 4 more
Russia continued its brutal assault on Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, on Wednesday, striking the police and intelligence headquarters, according to the Ukrainian state emergency services. Ukrainian officials also reported Russian paratroopers landing in Kharkiv, but there was no immediate confirmation of that.
The city's mayor said strikes were also hitting residential areas.
Photos and video shared by the emergency services showed fragments of the intelligence building strewn across the ground as firefighters worked to put out flames still shooting from its windows.
At least four people were killed and nine others injured during Wednesday's shelling, the emergency services said.
"There are practically no areas left in Kharkiv where an artillery shell has not hit," Ukrainian Interior Minister official Anton Gerashchenko said.
India tells citizens to flee Russian onslaught in Kharkiv "immediately," citing "inputs" from Russia
The Indian Embassy in Ukraine issued an urgent advisory Wednesday telling all Indian nationals in the eastern city of Kharkiv to "leave immediately repeat immediately" and get to the outlying towns of Pesochin, Babaye, or Bezlyudovka. They were told to reach one of those locations "under all circumstances" by 6 p.m. local time, on foot if necessary. The nearest of the locations is seven miles from Kharkiv, and as it was already after 1 p.m. in Ukraine when the alert was posted online.
"Urgent advisory to all Indian nationals in Kharkiv. For their safety and security they must leave Kharkiv immediately repeat immediately in light of the deteriorating situation. Proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible. Under all circumstances they must reach these settlements by 1800 HRS (Ukrainian time) today," read a tweet from the embassy.
The evacuation order "is based on inputs from the Russian side," Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of India's External Affairs Ministry, said at a media briefing on Wednesday.
The dramatic warning came as Russian shells continued to hit Ukraine's second largest city for a third day, and a day after an Indian medical student was killed there. Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, 21, from South Indian state of Karnataka, had been studying medicine at Kharkiv National Medical University.
India has already evacuated 12,000 of its students from Ukraine since Russia's invasion began last Thursday. Hundreds have walked miles to cross the borders into Romania and Hungary, from where they were brought home on special evacuation flights arranged by the Indian government.
But thousands of Indians, mostly students, still remain in the country and have been desperately seeking help.
Kyiv bolsters defenses and braces for an expected Russian assault
Air raid sirens rang out in Kyiv again on Wednesday as the city braced for more Russian strikes. Large commercial avenues that had been bustling only days earlier were deserted.
Defenses have been put up around the city, including sand bags in building windows and metal road blocks. The city is peppered with checkpoints manned by defense forces, including many recently-armed civilian volunteers. Barbed wire has been laid across some streets.
In Kyiv's main Maidan Square, security forces were positioned alongside anti-tank defenses.
A 40-mile-long Russian convoy heading towards Kyiv from the north appeared to be paused, but another convoy was spotted approaching the city from the east. A U.S. official told CBS News on Tuesday that a full-scale siege on the capital may just be a matter of time, with American intelligence predicting Russian forces could surround Kyiv in a week and take it over within 30 days after that.
- Haley Ott, Charlie D'Agata, Justine Redman
Kremlin says Russia "ready to continue talks" with Ukraine
The Kremlin said Wednesday that a Russian delegation was ready to continue peace talks with Ukraine as Moscow's invasion of the pro-Western country entered its seventh day.
"Our delegation will be ready to continue talks," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Moscow's delegation expected the talks to resume Wednesday evening. He said that President Vladimir Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky remained Russia's top negotiator on Ukraine but did not say where the next round of talks would take place.
Russia's TASS news agency later quoted an official from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office as saying the talks would resume Wednesday in Belovezhskaya Puscha, in Belarus.
A first round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, but brought no results.
Putin said last Thursday that he had ordered troops to invade pro-Western Ukraine to "de-militarize" and "denazify" the country, after months insisting that there were no plans to invade despite a huge military buildup around Ukraine's borders.
- CBS/AFP
Dozens of Japanese men reportedly volunteer to join Ukraine's battle against Russian invasion
The Mainichi Shimbun newspaper, a major Japanese daily, has reported that "about 70" Japanese men have volunteered to fight in Ukraine, most with experience in the Japan Self-Defense Forces — a highly unusual move for this self-declared pacifist country.
Japanese officials have repeatedly tried to dissuade people from the country from traveling to the war zone for any reason, and it was unclear if some of the volunteers might end up working remotely from Japan, for instance, in the IT field. The Ukrainian Embassy in Japan announced that it had raised $17 million from 60,000 supporters in the country to help with efforts to defend Ukraine from Russia's attack.
The embassy has been working with Japanese officials to decide what jobs to assign to volunteers from the country. In a post on Twitter, the Ukrainian Embassy said on Wednesday that it was seeking volunteers with medical, IT, communication and firefighting experience, but it wasn't clear if Ukrainian officials wanted any Japanese nationals to travel to Ukraine, or just help from afar.
U.N.'s International Court of Justice to hold hearings over "allegations of genocide" against Russia
The International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, said Wednesday that it would hold public hearings early next week "concerning Allegations of Genocide" by Ukraine against Russia.
The hearings, set for March 7 and 8, would be "devoted to the request for provisional measures submitted by Ukraine," the United Nations' court said.
The court's president, Judge Joan Donoghue, in a statement posted to the ICJ's Twitter page, called on Russia to "act in such a way as will enable any order the court may make on the request for provisional measures to have its appropriate effects."
U.K. says Russian advance still stalled by "logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance"
A new "Intelligence Update" posted online by Britain's defense ministry early on Wednesday said that while some Russian forces had "reportedly moved into the center" of Kherson, Russia's "overall gains across axes have been limited in the past 24 hours." It said the halting advance was probably due to "ongoing logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance."
Reports on Tuesday suggested that at least one Russian convoy, inching toward Kyiv from the east, had run out of fuel. BBC News reported Tuesday night that the Russian forces there had managed to gas back up, but they were still not advancing quickly on the capital.
Zelensky says Russia wants to "erase" Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia Wednesday of seeking to "erase" Ukrainians, their country and their history.
In a video address, the Ukrainian leader said a missile strike on a target at the site of a Holocaust massacre shows that "for many people in Russia, our Kyiv is completely foreign.
"They know nothing about our capital. About our history. But they have an order to erase our history. Erase our country. Erase us all," he said.
Biden devotes beginning of his State of the Union to war in Ukraine
President Biden used his first State of the Union address to highlight the resolve of a reinvigorated Western alliance that has worked to rearm the Ukrainian military and adopt tough sanctions, which he said have left Russian President Vladimir Putin "isolated in the world more than he has ever been."
"Throughout our history we've learned this lesson — when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos," Mr. Biden said. "They keep moving. And the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising."
Biden devoted the first 12 minutes of his Tuesday evening address to Ukraine, with lawmakers of both parties repeatedly rising to their feet and applauding as he praised the bravery of Ukraine's people and condemned Putin's assault.
Concern rising over possible Russian strategy shift
Many military experts worry that Russia may be changing tactics. Moscow's strategy in Chechnya and Syria was to use artillery and air bombardments to pulverize cities and crush fighters' resolve.
Britain's Defense Ministry said it had seen an increase in Russian air and artillery strikes on populated urban areas over the past two days. It also said three cities - Kharkiv, Kherson and Mariupol - were encircled by Russian forces.
In Kharkiv, which has a population of about 1.5 million and is Ukraine's second largest city, at least six people were killed Tuesday when the region's administrative building on Freedom Square was hit with what was believed to be a missile. The Slovenian Foreign Ministry said its consulate in Kharkiv, located in another large building on the square, was destroyed.
The attack on Freedom Square - the nucleus of public life in the city - was seen by many Ukrainians as brazen evidence that the Russian invasion wasn't just about hitting military targets but also about breaking their spirit.