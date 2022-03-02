Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky vows to hold fast as Russia's forces advance and Putin's missiles rain down

Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky vows to hold fast as Russia's forces advance and Putin's missiles rain downget the free app
Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that almost 6,000 members of Russia's invading force had been killed as Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war against Ukraine hit the one-week mark. Zelensky vowed that Russia would not topple his government by pummeling Ukraine's cities and civilians with missiles, but with pressure from unprecedented international sanctions against Moscow swelling by the day, that appeared to be Putin's strategy.
Russia's invading forces continue to push slowly deeper into Ukrainian territory, claiming "full control" on Wednesday of the city of Kherson on the southern coast, about 100 miles east of the key port of Odesa. U.S. officials say a mammoth column of Russian troops and weapons currently about 20 miles north of Kyiv could encircle the capital city within a week and then seize it within a month.
But Russia's war from a distance — an increasingly merciless barrage of heavy artillery hitting major population centers — is already exacting a devastating toll on Ukrainian civilians. More than 660,000 have fled their homes to neighboring countries. Tens of thousands more continue to wait in long lines at the borders, freezing with children and pets in tow. The United Nations said Tuesday that at least 136 Ukrainian civilians had been killed, but after another night of Russian shelling, that toll was likely to rise on Wednesday.
The mayor of the southeastern city of Mariupol said there was intense shelling overnight, leaving emergency services unable to evacuate casualties.
In his first State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, President Biden voiced solidarity with the Ukrainian people and lambasted Putin, whom he vowed would "pay a continuing high price over the long run" for his decision to unleash "violence and chaos" on his neighbors.
U.N.'s International Court of Justice to hold hearings over "allegations of genocide" against Russia
The International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, said Wednesday that it would hold public hearings early next week "concerning Allegations of Genocide" by Ukraine against Russia.
The hearings, set for March 7 and 8, would be "devoted to the request for provisional measures submitted by Ukraine," the United Nations' court said.
The court's president, Judge Joan Donoghue, in a statement posted to the ICJ's Twitter page, called on Russia to "act in such a way as will enable any order the court may make on the request for provisional measures to have its appropriate effects."
U.K. says Russian advance still stalled by "logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance"
A new "Intelligence Update" posted online by Britain's defense ministry early on Wednesday said that while some Russian forces had "reportedly moved into the center" of Kherson, Russia's "overall gains across axes have been limited in the past 24 hours." It said the halting advance was probably due to "ongoing logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance."
Reports on Tuesday suggested that at least one Russian convoy, inching toward Kyiv from the east, had run out of fuel. BBC News reported Tuesday night that the Russian forces there had managed to gas back up, but they were still not advancing quickly on the capital.
Zelensky says Russia wants to "erase" Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia Wednesday of seeking to "erase" Ukrainians, their country and their history.
In a video address, the Ukrainian leader said a missile strike on a target at the site of a Holocaust massacre shows that "for many people in Russia, our Kyiv is completely foreign.
"They know nothing about our capital. About our history. But they have an order to erase our history. Erase our country. Erase us all," he said.
Biden devotes beginning of his State of the Union to war in Ukraine
President Biden used his first State of the Union address to highlight the resolve of a reinvigorated Western alliance that has worked to rearm the Ukrainian military and adopt tough sanctions, which he said have left Russian President Vladimir Putin "isolated in the world more than he has ever been."
"Throughout our history we've learned this lesson — when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos," Mr. Biden said. "They keep moving. And the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising."
Biden devoted the first 12 minutes of his Tuesday evening address to Ukraine, with lawmakers of both parties repeatedly rising to their feet and applauding as he praised the bravery of Ukraine's people and condemned Putin's assault.
Concern rising over possible Russian strategy shift
Many military experts worry that Russia may be changing tactics. Moscow's strategy in Chechnya and Syria was to use artillery and air bombardments to pulverize cities and crush fighters' resolve.
Britain's Defense Ministry said it had seen an increase in Russian air and artillery strikes on populated urban areas over the past two days. It also said three cities - Kharkiv, Kherson and Mariupol - were encircled by Russian forces.
In Kharkiv, which has a population of about 1.5 million and is Ukraine's second largest city, at least six people were killed Tuesday when the region's administrative building on Freedom Square was hit with what was believed to be a missile. The Slovenian Foreign Ministry said its consulate in Kharkiv, located in another large building on the square, was destroyed.
The attack on Freedom Square - the nucleus of public life in the city - was seen by many Ukrainians as brazen evidence that the Russian invasion wasn't just about hitting military targets but also about breaking their spirit.