Want to help people in Ukraine? Here are ways to donate.

Thousands of refugees leave Ukraine, women and children flee as the men remain to fight

Americans looking to support the people of Ukraine as Russia's military pounds the Eastern European country can donate to organizations already helping to feed and even arm them.

Nearly 700,000 people have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries, while European Union officials predict that as many as 7 million could eventually be displaced. Following is a list of charities and other groups that are soliciting donations to help Ukrainians.

CARE. The international humanitarian group is providing food, water and other items to families fleeing violence in Ukraine. Contribute here.

Mobilizing our response in Ukraine and nearby countries: https://t.co/6KSgP1MRLK — Doctors w/o Borders (@MSF_USA) March 1, 2022

Doctors Without Borders. Staffers with the medical relief organization remain in Ukraine and are "seeking ways to respond to the medical and humanitarian needs as the conflict evolves." Offer support here.

International Committee of the Red Cross. The Swiss-based organization is supporting the work of the Ukrainian Red Cross in helping those impacted by the war. Donate to the ICRC.

"Keep Ukraine's media going" is a GoFundMe campaign for journalists around Ukraine that also aims to help reporters relocate and continue their work from neighboring countries. Donations can be made here.

Kyiv Independent. The English-language news site has launched a GoFundMe campaign asking for support.

The 762 Project. Volunteers have been collecting, analyzing and posting information about Russia's troop buildup along Ukraine's border for much of the past year. Support the project here.

The #NBU has transferred for the National Guard of Ukraine UAH 450 million collected on a special account to raise funds for Ukraine’s Armed Forces. #StandWithUkraine https://t.co/e1L6ktOhd5 — NationalBankUkraine (@NBUkraine_eng) February 27, 2022

Razom for Ukraine. Started in 2014 and devoted to building a stronger democracy in Ukraine, the nonprofit is now "focused on purchasing medical supplies for critical situations like blood loss and other tactical medicine items." Here's a list of supplies it's purchased already and an appeal for more support.

Sunflower of Peace. The nonprofit's current mission involves providing medical and humanitarian aid for people impacted by violence in Ukraine. It's accepting donations through its Facebook page.

Voices of Children. The Ukraine-based charitable foundation has been offering psychological counseling, including art therapy, for children affected by war in the country's east since 2015, according to its site. The group is currently helping children and families across Ukraine, including helping with evacuations.

WCK has expanded our #ChefsForUkraine response into Romania! Working with restaurants like Marinela in Ștefănești, we’re serving hot, fresh meals to families at a local community center. Today Marinela made chicken soup, pilaf with sausage, and chicken with polenta. pic.twitter.com/mJ4xBCXmj4 — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) March 1, 2022

World Central Kitchen. Founded by world-renowned chef José Andrés after an earthquake devastated Haiti in 2010, the group provides meals to people in need around the globe. Andrés is now feeding Ukrainian refugees at the Polish border. Those wanting to help finance the group can do so here.