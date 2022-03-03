Senator Graham warns Russia will "wind up in the dark" if it continues to carry out "atrocities against the Ukrainian people"

Senator Lindsey Graham has been one of the most persistent and public critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Congress.

On Wednesday, Graham introduced a resolution calling for the Senate to support an International Criminal Court investigation into Putin and his alleged regimes, "crimes against humanity and war crimes against the people of Ukraine and others."

He told "CBS Mornings" Putin needs to be held accountable for the destruction and loss of life happening in Ukraine.

"There is no rule of law in Russia to hold Putin accountable, so this international tribunal is the right way to go," he said.

Graham suggests a "multiple front approach" when it comes to Putin and his fighters—including hitting them with economic sanctions and helping the Ukrainians

"I want every military commander and every pilot to know in Russia that if you carry out these atrocities against the Ukrainian people, you do so at your own peril. You're going to wind up in the dark," said Graham.

The senator said that while the images coming from Ukraine have moved him to tears, he does not support sending the United States armed forces to fight the Russians—instead he wants the world to send a united message to Putin that they will not tolerate his actions.

"What I hope will happen here is that the world, not just the American people, will make a case against Putin that's been made for 20 years. He's literally jailed opponents in Russia, poisoned people, carpet-bombed Aleppo, Syria and Idlib, and Chechnya and nothing happened. Enough is enough," said Graham.

He believes that China is watching what is unfolding in Ukraine and wants them to know that the route Russia took is not one they should attempt on Taiwan.

"China is watching. I want the Chinese to know that if you go down this road with Taiwan, you may wind up not only being sanctioned but going to jail one day," he said.