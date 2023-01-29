Watch CBS News

Demonstrations in response to bodycam video of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest continue across Tri-State Area

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New Yorkers gather in Washington Square Park for Tyre Nichols rally
New Yorkers gather in Washington Square Park for Tyre Nichols rally 03:03

NEW YORK -- Demonstrators and activists across the Tri-State Area continued voicing their outrage over the death of Tyre Nichols on Saturday.

This comes one day after Memphis Police released bodycam and surveillance video of police officers brutally beating Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man.

Nichols died three days later.

Five officers were fired and later charged with second-degree murder.

Check below for updates.

 

Chopper 2 flying over protests

Chopper 2 Flying

Chopper 2 is flying over protests in New York City in response to the video released Friday showing the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. Find more local news on CBS News New York: https://cbsn.ws/3Uycq1M

Posted by CBS New York on Saturday, January 28, 2023

Chopper 2 flew over protesters as they marched through Manhattan on Saturday.

By CBS New York Team
 

Rallies held across Tri-State Area

Rallies held across Tri-State Area over Tyre Nichols' arrest video 02:11

Marchers chanted Tyre Nichols' name in the streets of Newark in a demonstration organized by People's Organization for Progress. Outrage came just hours after the city of Memphis released bodycam and surveillance video of the last moments of the 29-year-old's life.

"Enough. My message to those officers, enough, and I'm surprised that you would actually do something like this. This is just appalling in what you have done," Newark resident Gee Cureton said.

"There is no excuse for what happened to this young man," Rev. Al Sharpton said.

The National Action Network's House of Justice in Harlem on Saturday morning also rallied in response to the video released Friday.

Sharpton said not only should the officers involved in the violent encounter in early January be charged, but all the first responders who witnessed his beating, that went on for several minutes, should be as well.

"He said, 'What did I do? I didn't do nothing.' They grab him and start beating him. He runs," Sharpton said.

Mayor Eric Adams also tweeted out his response to the video, calling it an abomination and issued a video response.

"As a human being, I am devastated. As a mayor, I am outraged," he said.

Demonstrators and activists also responded to the swift action taken on the five Black police officers connected with Nichols' death.

"Within two weeks, police were fired, terminated and then charged. That's never happened, and I think race is an issue here," said Lawrence Hamm, chairman of People's Organization for Progress.

"And that's the reason why they were able to beat their brother like that, because he looks like them, and they were not able to see the humanity in him," activist Rick Whilby said.

The People's Organization for Progress is also demonstrating over several other local incidents of alleged police misconduct and plans to hold another event in response on Monday.

By Kristie Keleshian
 

New Yorkers gather in Washington Square Park for Tyre Nichols rally

New Yorkers gather in Washington Square Park for Tyre Nichols rally 03:03

For the second day in a row, New Yorkers took to the streets in the name of Tyre Nichols, turning their sadness into strength. CBS2's Jennifer Bisram reports from a gathering in Washington Square Park.

By Jennifer Bisram
 

Mostly peaceful protests across U.S. after release of Tyre Nichols video

Mostly peaceful protests across U.S. after release of Tyre Nichols video 03:17

After the city of Memphis released video of the deadly incident between Nichols and police, protesters poured into streets across the country.

By CBS New York Team
 

Release of bodycam video prompts protests across NYC

New Yorkers protest for hours after release of Tyre Nichols arrest video 02:26

Protesters took to the streets across New York City on Friday night following the release of bodycam video showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by police officers.

Click here to read more.  

By CBS New York Team
 

Bodycam video showing violent arrest of Tyre Nichols released

Bodycam video showing violent arrest of Tyre Nichols released 03:04

Bodycam footage showing the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols was released Friday. Five officers are facing murder charges in this case. We want to warn you, the video is disturbing. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

By Dick Brennan
CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.