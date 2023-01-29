Demonstrations in response to bodycam video of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest continue across Tri-State Area

Demonstrations in response to bodycam video of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest continue across Tri-State Areaget the free app
NEW YORK -- Demonstrators and activists across the Tri-State Area continued voicing their outrage over the death of Tyre Nichols on Saturday.
This comes one day after Memphis Police released bodycam and surveillance video of police officers brutally beating Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man.
Nichols died three days later.
Five officers were fired and later charged with second-degree murder.
Chopper 2 flying over protests
Chopper 2 flew over protesters as they marched through Manhattan on Saturday.
Rallies held across Tri-State Area
Marchers chanted Tyre Nichols' name in the streets of Newark in a demonstration organized by People's Organization for Progress. Outrage came just hours after the city of Memphis released bodycam and surveillance video of the last moments of the 29-year-old's life.
"Enough. My message to those officers, enough, and I'm surprised that you would actually do something like this. This is just appalling in what you have done," Newark resident Gee Cureton said.
"There is no excuse for what happened to this young man," Rev. Al Sharpton said.
The National Action Network's House of Justice in Harlem on Saturday morning also rallied in response to the video released Friday.
Sharpton said not only should the officers involved in the violent encounter in early January be charged, but all the first responders who witnessed his beating, that went on for several minutes, should be as well.
"He said, 'What did I do? I didn't do nothing.' They grab him and start beating him. He runs," Sharpton said.
Mayor Eric Adams also tweeted out his response to the video, calling it an abomination and issued a video response.
"As a human being, I am devastated. As a mayor, I am outraged," he said.
Demonstrators and activists also responded to the swift action taken on the five Black police officers connected with Nichols' death.
"Within two weeks, police were fired, terminated and then charged. That's never happened, and I think race is an issue here," said Lawrence Hamm, chairman of People's Organization for Progress.
"And that's the reason why they were able to beat their brother like that, because he looks like them, and they were not able to see the humanity in him," activist Rick Whilby said.
The People's Organization for Progress is also demonstrating over several other local incidents of alleged police misconduct and plans to hold another event in response on Monday.
New Yorkers gather in Washington Square Park for Tyre Nichols rally
For the second day in a row, New Yorkers took to the streets in the name of Tyre Nichols, turning their sadness into strength. CBS2's Jennifer Bisram reports from a gathering in Washington Square Park.
Mostly peaceful protests across U.S. after release of Tyre Nichols video
After the city of Memphis released video of the deadly incident between Nichols and police, protesters poured into streets across the country.
Release of bodycam video prompts protests across NYC
Protesters took to the streets across New York City on Friday night following the release of bodycam video showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by police officers.
Bodycam video showing violent arrest of Tyre Nichols released
