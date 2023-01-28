Release of bodycam video showing violent arrest of Tyre Nichols prompts protests across New York City

Release of bodycam video showing violent arrest of Tyre Nichols prompts protests across New York Cityget the free app
NEW YORK -- Protesters took to the streets across New York City on Friday night following the release of bodycam video showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by police officers.
Nichols, 29, died three days later.
Five officers were fired and charged with second-degree murder.
Officials in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday released four videos from police body cameras and street surveillance cameras.
Hundreds gather in Times Square for protest
Hundreds of people stopped in the middle of Times Square, stopping traffic, Friday night during protests.
For the most part, things have been mostly peaceful, but as CBS2's Ali Bauman reports, a few arrests have been seen.
Protesters gathered in Union Square shortly after the Memphis body cam video was released. The crowd held a rally and then dozens began to march through Manhattan, shutting down traffic.
Some people we spoke to watched the video on their phones between speeches at the rally, while others said they don't need to watch it at all because they feel they already know the gruesome tragedy it is going to show.
Some people are applauding how swiftly Memphis police and prosecutors acted in firing and arrested the five cops, but others told us there can never truly be justice for Tyre Nichols while he is dead.
"Like, we can fight all we want, and currently, it feels like it's never enough, but obviously, it's important to still be out here. And you can arrest the officer all you want, but that doesn't bring Tyre Nichols back. He's still dead. His family is still mourning. They just released a really graphic and awful video. How do people expect that to be justice of some sort?" Harlem resident Hennessy Garcia said.
Several taken into custody during Times Square protest
As CBS2's Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2, the protest was mostly peaceful, but as the crowd was coming up Seventh Avenue and got to 44th Street, one individual was seen climbing on top of a police vehicle and stomping on the windshield.
When that happened, police quickly moved in and pulled that individual off the police cruiser. That's when others started to get into the action.
Police were seen removing at least five people from the crowd.
Officers were able to get the situation under control quickly before things became peaceful again.
NYPD Commissioner responds to Tyre Nichols video
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell issued the following statement Friday night:
"The NYPD and the communities we serve are collectively outraged at the death of Tyre Nichols in the custody of the Memphis Police Department.
"The disgraceful actions depicted in the released video are an unequivocal violation of our oath to protect those we serve, and a failure of basic human decency.
"The officers involved have been terminated and charged with murder, among other offenses.
"Here in New York City, we will have an increased police presence over the next days to ensure that people who choose to are able to express themselves freely and safely.
"Our responsibility is to protect the constitutional right to peacefully assemble and protest.
"While we understand, appreciate, and share the high emotional charge of this tragedy, our Department will never tolerate violence, willful destruction, or any other criminality.
"We value the trust we work every day to build and solidify with our communities.
"The NYPD will support peaceful demonstration while safeguarding our city's residents, commuters, and visitors."
At least 1 taken into custody in Times Square
At least one person was taken into custody on Friday after apparently vandalizing an NYPD vehicle in Times Square.
It happened as crowds were protesting following the release of video showing the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols.
CBS2's Dan Rice reported from Chopper 2 that an individual was seen getting on top of an NYPD vehicle parked in Times Square and stomping on the windshield.
Rally held in Times Square for Tyre Nichols after video release
A rally was held in Times Square on Friday night for Tyre Nichols following the release of video showing Nichols' violent arrest earlier this month. CBS2's Jennifer Bisram reports.
Chopper 2 over protests
Chopper 2 flew over protests across New York City on Friday.
Protesters gather in Times Square
Another protest got underway in Times Square, where demonstrators gathered and listened to speakers.
Protesters gather in Union Square
Protesters gathered in Union Square shortly after the video was released Friday night before beginning to march.
Rev. Al Sharpton responds to Tyre Nichols video
Rev. Al Sharpton released a statement Friday following the release of the bodycam video:
"Once again, we are forced to watch another horrific video of cops using brutal force to kill a Black man. Nearly three years after the murder of George Floyd shook the world, here we are. This video should be all a jury needs to convict each of the five officers who relentlessly beat Tyre Nichols to death. Justice needs to be delivered for Tyre and his family. I don't think anyone who could stomach getting through this footage would disagree.
"Those who go out to protest tonight must respect the family's wishes to remain non-violent. We are all outraged, but anyone who turns violent only helps the defendants. The more you act up, the more these cops will only use it as an excuse for their despicable actions.
"The sad reality is police brutality will be an ever-present threat for Black and Brown Americans unless cops continually see that those who use blunt force will go to jail. They need to understand that a badge isn't a shield that lets them kill someone during a traffic stop. And the only way to do that is through convictions and legislation. I thank the Justice Department for opening a civil rights investigation and urge its lawyers to be swift and transparent. Our entire nation must come together to condemn this grotesque violation of human rights."
Sharpton will address Nichols' death at a National Action Network rally Saturday morning. He will travel to Memphis to deliver Nichols' eulogy Wednesday.
Statement by NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks
New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks released the following statement after the release of the bodycam video Friday:
"As many of you have now seen – the video out of Memphis shocks our consciousness and basic humanity. These images, like countless others, will stay with us. We have seen far too many of these completely unacceptable acts, but what makes this case even more astounding is that it involves five Black male police officers who beat another Black man to death. I am outraged at this unspeakable lack of humanity. I know that many members of our school communities will feel the same as they return to school next week. I have called on all school leaders to provide safe, appropriate spaces for their community to engage and be heard. My deepest condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols, and I pray for our nation."
Mayor gives briefing on NYC protests over Tyre Nichols' death
Mayor Eric Adams gave a briefing Friday from City Hall on protests in New York City after the release of video showing the beating and arrest of Tyre Nichols.
Mayor Eric Adams calls for peaceful protests
Mayor Eric Adams called the officers' actions "extremely troubling."
He's asking New Yorkers who choose to protest to do so peacefully.
"The criminal justice system now, they have the case, and we're going to follow it as much as possible. But we're calling for the right for peaceful raising one's voice, and we're gonna ask New Yorkers to do that here in the city," Adams said.
The mayor says the NYPD has a strategy in place for possible protests.
Extra officers will be on hand to assist in the event of large crowds gathering.
Bodycam footage of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest released by Memphis police
Officials in Memphis on Friday released police video from the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man whose death earlier this month has led to second-degree murder charges against five officers, who were fired over the incident. Nichols died three days after what his family and authorities described as a brutal encounter that stemmed from a traffic stop.