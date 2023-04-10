Thousands of Rutgers University faculty and staff expected to strike Monday after contract negotiations failed

Thousands of Rutgers University faculty and staff expected to strike Monday after contract negotiations failedget the free app
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- Thousands of Rutgers University employees are walking off the job Monday.
They voted to strike first time in the school's 257-year history.
"A strike is a last resort"
Unions representing 9,000 full and part-time faculty and staff plan to go on strike at the school's three campuses -- New Brunswick, Camden and Newark -- starting at 9 a.m. Monday.
CBS2 has learned the unions negotiated with university officials throughout the weekend, but both sides failed to reach contract agreements after nearly 10 months of bargaining. The contract ended last June.
The university said it brought in a mediator to help the two sides reach a deal across more than 100 bargaining sessions, and it will continue to meet until they reach an agreement that is fair, reasonable and responsible.
Meanwhile, union leaders say negotiations produced some movement in recent days, but the main issues are equal pay for adjunct professors, job security for all faculty and affordable housing for students.
Sunday night, union members held a town hall announcing their decision to strike.
"A strike is a last resort, but we have done as much as we can. I've been driving -- I live in Philadelphia -- I've been driving to New Brunswick every single day. I did take today off, because it's Sunday and I needed a break. But will be back on Monday," grad worker Sarah DeGiorgis said. "We are working as hard as we can. Management is not giving us what we need, and they are wasting a lot of time. So we really hope that this strike will move things forward."
Gov. Phil Murphy released a statement on Twitter asking both sides to meet with him Monday to have a "productive dialogue."
Union members plan to hold a rally on campus at 1 p.m.
Meanwhile, the university posted guidance for students on its website, saying the university is open and classes are proceeding as normal.
What to know: Info for students
The university posted guidance on its website, saying the campus is open and classes are proceeding as normal.
"We are working hard to reach fair and reasonable agreements with our unions, but no matter the outcome of the labor negotiations, the wellbeing of all Rutgers students will remain our top priority," the post read in part.
Gov. Murphy calls for "productive dialogue"
"Rutgers University is one of the nation's premier institutions of higher learning. I am calling the University and union bargaining committees to meet in my office tomorrow to have a productive dialogue," the governor tweeted Sunday night.