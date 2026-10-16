Live Updates: Iran says Strait of Hormuz will reopen if U.S. "leaves the region"
What to know about the Iran war today:
- The Strait of Hormuz will reopen if the U.S. leaves the Middle East, a spokesman for Iran's army said Friday. "If it does not leave, we will expel it," Mohammad Akraminia wrote on X.
- Ships remain exposed to "indiscriminate attacks" in the Strait of Hormuz, even if they try to hide their movements by switching off tracking systems, a maritime monitor warned Thursday, confirming three strikes on vessels in the waterway this week.
- The Iran-backed Houthis launched a strike Thursday on the presidential palace in Yemen's government-held de facto capital of Aden. The attack caused multiple deaths and injuries among the security staff, according to the internationally recognized government.
Iranian navy says a tanker is burning in the Gulf of Oman
The Iranian navy said Friday that it had identified a tanker on fire in what it called a prohibited area in the Gulf of Oman, east of the Strait of Hormuz.
The Navy's public relations office said in a statement that military surveillance teams "discovered and identified a violating oil tanker that had caught fire in a prohibited area."
The vessel had "switched off its tracking systems and was attempting to pass through a prohibited area in the Gulf of Oman."
The Navy did not say how the tanker "caught fire" but added that "the consequences of uncoordinated movements along routes and in prohibited areas are the creation of insecurity and serious hazards for other vessels."
At least three commercial vessels have been struck in the region in suspected Iranian attacks this week.
Iran says the Strait of Hormuz will reopen if the U.S. "leaves the region"
The Strait of Hormuz will reopen if the U.S. "leaves" the Middle East, an Iranian army official said Friday.
"If the United States leaves the region, the Strait of Hormuz will reopen and collective security will be established with the participation of the countries of the region, and the global economy will improve," Army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia wrote on X. "If it does not leave, we will expel it."
He did not elaborate on whether he was calling for a withdrawal of military forces sent during the current war, all U.S. military forces across the region, or military and non-military U.S. government personnel.
Though there were credible reports earlier this month of oil exports from the Persian Gulf ramping back up to near pre-war levels, Iran and the U.S. continue offering conflicting narratives, with Trump administration insisting the Strait of Hormuz is open, but Tehran claiming it is closed to all traffic unless Iranian authorities grant permission.
Greek maritime risk firm Marisks warned Thursday that ships continue to face "indiscriminate attacks," even if they turned off their tracking systems, which many ships have been doing to avoid detection.
Iran president says conflict in Mideast amounts to "ecocide"
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday urged countries to condemn what he called "ecocide" in the Middle East caused by "wars of aggression" against his country.
Pezeshkian said the conflicts in Gaza and the wider Middle East had taken a significant toll on nature that extended beyond national borders and required "international solutions."
"What has occurred in our region as a result of wars of aggression is ecocide, or environmental genocide, and it must be condemned," Pezeshkian said at a nature summit in Armenia that was attended by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Pezeshkian decried an "atmosphere of distrust" between Iran and the U.S. in a recent interview with CBS News.
"As long as they don't cease doing what they're imposing on us every day, it's difficult to trust them," he said. "Every day, they increase the sanctions against us. Every day, they threaten us. Every day, they strike us, and they don't honor what they have put in writing. So, if they engage in talks, will they actually follow through?"
CBS/AFP
White House prepares plans to use weapon dubbed "mother of all bombs" on Iran, sources say
The White House and Pentagon have prepared plans to use a Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb to hit military sites in Iran if ordered by President Trump, sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.
A Pentagon official told CBS News: "The Department of War plans for a wide range of operational scenarios to execute Presidential and Secretary level direction and to ensure mission success in any operational environment."
A White House spokesperson said: "We do not comment on sensitive military plans that may or may not exist. President Trump keeps all options on the table to ensure that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon."
Last week, Mr. Trump said the U.S. would not attack Iran before the midterm elections. He also touted "productive conversations" with Iran, though he did not provide specifics.
CNN first reported Thursday on the plans to use the Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, or MOAB, on Iran.
Mr. Trump set a precedent for using the MOAB, also known as the "mother of all bombs," when it was used in 2017 to attack an Islamic State cave complex in Afghanistan. The bomb is the largest U.S. non-nuclear weapon, weighing upwards of 30,000 pounds at a cost of $170,000 per unit.