Rutgers University strike comes to tentative end after deal reached overnight

NEW JERSEY -- The Rutgers University faculty strike is reportedly over after the university and its three faculty unions agreed to the framework of a tentative deal overnight.

In a statement, Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway said the deal "provides fair and equitable wages, benefits, and work conditions for our faculty as well as our graduate students and part-time lecturers."

The deal raises salaries by at least 14 percent by July 1, 2025, according to Holloway.

Good morning @RutgersU We have reached a tentative framework for a contract & the strike is *suspended while a TA is finalized. The wins that will come in this contract are owed to the amazing & powerful work of member organizers on the ground. You all deserve a restful weekend🙌 — Rutgers AAUP-AFT Academic Worker Union (@ruaaup) April 15, 2023

About 9,000 faculty members across all Rutgers campuses walked out on April 10, launching the first faculty strike in Rutgers history and one of the largest ever in higher education.

Rutgers and faculty labor union officials were meeting in the New Jersey State House this week to negotiate after Gov. Phil Murphy stepped in.

"This fair and amicable conclusion respects the interests of many different stakeholders, upholds New Jersey's values, and puts an end to a standoff that was disruptive to our educators and students alike," said Murphy.

After five days of intensive dialogue and negotiations in my office, I am pleased to share that @RutgersU and union bargaining committees have come to an agreement.



Looking forward to students across Rutgers campuses resuming their world-class educations on Monday. pic.twitter.com/kmWBW9euuY — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 15, 2023

"We are extremely pleased that we reached what we believe is the basis for a transformative contract for part-time faculty at Rutgers," Amy Higher, president of Rutgers' adjunct faculty union, said in a statement.

The union has gained multi-semester appointments and significantly higher pay for adjuncts, Higher said.

"We still have work to do to come to a full tentative agreement, and we will resume doing so next week," she added. "Most of all, we are eager to get back to teaching our students and helping them finish up spring semester."

Classes for all Rutgers students are set to resume on Monday, April 17.