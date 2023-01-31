Watch CBS News

Teen stabbed outside high school in the Bronx

16-year-old boy stabbed in stomach outside Bronx school
NEW YORK - A teen was stabbed Tuesday outside Bronx School of Music High School. 

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at 195th Street and Jerome Avenue. 

Check below for the latest updates. 

 

Kevin Rincon live at the scene

NYPD searching for suspects

The NYPD says it's looking for five people after a 16-year-old was stabbed in the stomach outside the Bronx School of Music High School Tuesday. 

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at 195th Street and Jerome Avenue. 

The teen was rushed to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition. 

