Teen stabbed outside high school in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A teen was stabbed Tuesday outside Bronx School of Music High School.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. at 195th Street and Jerome Avenue.
NYPD searching for suspects
The NYPD says it's looking for five people after a 16-year-old was stabbed in the stomach outside the Bronx School of Music High School Tuesday.
The teen was rushed to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition.