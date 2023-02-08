Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour remembered at memorial service in Sayreville

SAYREVILLE, N.J. - The search continues for the suspect who gunned down a New Jersey councilwoman.

So far, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office has released very little information on the case, including a motive in the murder.

Wednesday night, friends, family and local elected leaders gathered at a Epic Church International in Sayreville to remember the councilwoman.

Members of the councilwoman's family and political leaders like Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver were expected to pay tributes to the beloved councilwoman.

Eunice Dwumfour's murder has shocked and saddened the close-knit community, which is why so many people, including friends and neighbors, have come to the church to pay their respects.

Dwumfour was gunned down a week ago Wednesday inside her car, outside her home in the Parlin section of the borough.

The 30-year-old mother was most recently was the pastor of her Newark church, but on her LinkedIn page had indicated she was looking for a new role.

She had also gotten married this past December in Nigeria to Pastor Eze Kings, who remembered his wife on social media.

The prosecutor's office is asking the public for help in solving the case, but keeping tight-lipped about the investigation.

Witnesses told CBS2 they heard close to a dozen gunshots, then saw a suspect running toward the Garden State Parkway right behind the councilwoman's complex.

Former Assemblyman John Wisniewski knew Dwumfour, and says the Republican councilwoman was just beginning her political career.

"She was very eager and anxious to really do a really good job as a councilwoman. She's only had one year on the council so this was the year she was really going to get her sea legs and be able to do good things, and sadly that's all gone now," he said.

Sloan communicated with Dwumfour's husband in Nigeria. He told her he's devastated.

Sayreville's mayor said Dwumfour's funeral will be private, and that they are trying to help her husband come to the U.S. so he can attend.