Memorial service planned for Sayreville Borough Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour

FBI joins investigation into Eunice Dwumfour's apparent murder
SAYREVILLE, N.J. -- A memorial will be held this week for a New Jersey councilwoman shot to death last week outside her Sayreville home. 

Eunice Dwumfour, a Republican member of the Sayreville Borough Council, was killed last Wednesday night while sitting in her SUV. 

A service will be held in her memory at 6 p.m. this Wednesday at Epic Church International on Main Street Ext. in Sayreville. A post on the borough's website says the mayor and council "invite all to attend."

Dwumfour, 30, was first elected to office in 2021. She leaves behind a 12-year-old child.

Investigators have not yet identified a suspect or motive in her killing.

