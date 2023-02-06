Memorial service planned for Sayreville Borough Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour

SAYREVILLE, N.J. -- A memorial will be held this week for a New Jersey councilwoman shot to death last week outside her Sayreville home.

Eunice Dwumfour, a Republican member of the Sayreville Borough Council, was killed last Wednesday night while sitting in her SUV.

A service will be held in her memory at 6 p.m. this Wednesday at Epic Church International on Main Street Ext. in Sayreville. A post on the borough's website says the mayor and council "invite all to attend."

Dwumfour, 30, was first elected to office in 2021. She leaves behind a 12-year-old child.

Investigators have not yet identified a suspect or motive in her killing.