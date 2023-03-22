Family of slain Sayreville City Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour desperate for answers almost 2 months after her shooting death

SAYREVILLE, N.J. -- The family of Sayreville City Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour spoke Wednesday for the first time since she was shot and killed in a car outside her home on Feb. 1.

Nearly two months after the shocking murder of the 30-year old councilwoman, police are still searching for a motive and a killer.

Wednesday, her pastor and family, with attorney John Wisniewski, spoke in the chambers where Dwumfour was elected to serve. They want the public to know they're still desperate for answers.

"I need justice for my daughter. Please God, help me. Thank you," Dwumfour's mother, Mary Dwumfour said.

READ MORE: Funeral for slain Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour held in Newark

The family says their first conversations with Middlesex County prosecutors happened six days after Dwumfour was killed. The family claims they had to reach out to police themselves in early March to get an update. They say they were then told that details couldn't be shared.

Wisniewski said the lack of answers is worsened by public speculation.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy notably stated that this did not appear to be politically motivated. Wisniewski says if the family doesn't know if it was or wasn't, neither does anyone else.

"There is no idea that they're aware of as to who wanted to see her dead, what motive they may have had," Wisniewski said.

"The family is expecting that the same urgency, the same commitment that would have been given to anyone in the same situation would be given to Eunice's investigation. The frustration is that they don't feel that way right now," Pastor Karl Badu said.

READ MORE: New Jersey police, FBI investigating apparent murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour

Dwumfour was recently married and leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter, Nicole. She had split custody with Nicole's father, who was not present at Wednesday's event.

Eunice Dwumfour's husband was asked his thoughts on the lack of progress in the investigation. He said that in Nigeria, America is viewed as a world power and that he had heard that in America, any information you want, you can get. But the Dwumfour family, at this time, has none.

The Middlesex County prosecutor's office released the following statement:

"The Eunice Dwumfor investigation is ongoing. The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office will continue to seek justice for Ms. Dwumfor, in a responsible manner that balances the needs of the grieving family, and to protect the integrity of our investigation."